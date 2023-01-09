Deputies Assaulted at Adair Regional Jail

The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to Adair Regional Jail Saturday afternoon, January 7, for an altercation between an inmate and jail staff.

Upon arrival, Officers spoke with Deputy Jailers and reviewed video showing a male inmate attacking two male Deputy Jailers as they entered his cell.

Ryan Dudgeon, 43, of Campbellsville who was previously in custody for an outstanding warrant, has now been charged with two counts of assault 3rd degree, inmate or correctional employee.

Officer Trevor Foster was the investigating Officer.

Submitted by Officer Adam Cravens PIO