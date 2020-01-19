Deputy Sheriff held at gunpoint; takes control of situation

UPDATE (11:37 a.m.): Vincent Bach is being charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, 1st degree, and fleeing and evading police, 1st degree.

UPDATE: (11:32 a.m.) PRESS RELEASE FROM SHERIFF BROCKMAN:

On Jan. 19 at 9:13 a.m. Sheriffs Deputy Chandler Staten responded to 901 Jones Chapel Rd to attempt to serve an outstanding warrant on Vincent J Bach, 33, for Adair District Court for Failure to Appear as well as 2 additional warrants of arrest from Russell County District Court. Deputy Staten went up on to the porch and knocked on door as he announced himself. As the door came open a pistol later identified as a Glock 45 caliber was stuck out the door and into the face of Deputy Staten.

Deputy Staten while at gunpoint was able to de-escalate the subject into lowering the weapon down and was able to draw his service weapon at the point and take him into custody.

During the engagement Deputy Staten was able to make radio contact with Columbia-Adair County 911 dispatch and request assistance. Immediately Columbia City Police and Kentucky State Police Trooper Clint Bale who overheard the call was en route. Sheriff Brockman, who overheard radio traffic and was called by dispatch, as well as Deputy Josh Durbin responded to the scene as well.

Bach was arrested on the warrants by Deputy Staten and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Trooper Clint Bale Will by filling additional charges related to the incident and the firearm.

“On a personal note I want to thank the Columbia Police Department and the State Police for their quick response this situation could have turned out very very bad,” Brockman wrote. “These deputies are tasked with serving warrants most of the time by themselves and most of the time a good distance in the county. Training teaches us that we serve warrants with a minimum of two deputies or officers etc. Unfortunately training doesn’t always meet reality when you only have one person available per shift 80 percent of time.

“These guys are out here by themselves and honestly most of the time don’t even have radio contact in the rural parts because of the lack of repeaters spread through county. These guys walk a thin line every day they come to work,” Sheriff Brockman wrote.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE (11:20 a.m.): Adair County Deputy Sheriff Chandler Staten is the newest member of the department to complete training, and Sunday morning he put that training to use as he deescalated what could have been a deadly situation.

Staten was serving a warrant on Vincent Bach, 33, at 901 Jones Chapel Road when a male answered the door holding a gun toward Staten’s head.

According to Sheriff Josh Brockman, Staten was able to talk the man into lowering the weapon and the man went to slam the door closed. Staten was able to enter and held the man at gunpoint then called for backup. Other members of the sheriff’s department, Kentucky State Police and Columbia City Police arrived to offer assistance. (Editor’s note: This paragraph has been updated from the original post.)

The sheriff’s office arrested Vincent Bach on numerous charges and took him to the Adair County Regional Jail. The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. More information will be available later.