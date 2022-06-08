Developer planning retail center for Columbia

A Louisville developer plans to construct a retail center between Dohoney Trace and Burkesville Road with hopes of locating at least six businesses on the property.

Florence Browne of Gant Hill and Associates, LLC, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Louisville, was in Columbia late last week on behalf of her client, Keystone Development, LLC.

Browne said Keystone Development is now under contract to open a retail center in Columbia. Keystone Development, owned by Darren Mattingly, builds houses and commercial properties.

“He is involved with retail shopping centers, and we are under contract with Anthony Janes for property there in front of Walmart. We are looking to bring in retail users like a cell phone store, a hair salon, a barber shop, even a restaurant. We want to bring in something that

would complement the area.”

Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots confirmed the announcement in a press release late last week .

Mattingly was not available for comment, but Browne said the proposed facility will cover approximately one acre, with six bays and 9,000 square feet. Each individual bay will be 1,500 sq. feet and tenants will be offered the opportunity for two bays if needed.

Browne said Columbia wasn’t initially on their radar. However, after a more in-depth investigation, she said the local area has a lot to offer.

“A big part of this is to make sure we consider that college-age customer,” she said. “Surveys show one of the biggest spends for a college student is on food. And to be located right in front of a Walmart Supercenter, that is huge for a retailer. Columbia, the city is so vibrant. We have had corporations call and say this is where we want to be. As long as you are located with a Walmart anchor, there is a huge draw there.”

Other pluses for Keystone choosing Columbia were the Lake Cumberland, Green River area. Tourists frequent places like Walmart, restaurants, etc. Columbia’s proximity to Interstate 65 and Interstate 75 will benefit companies with distribution, Browne said.

“We do have a 90-day due diligence period where we investigate the property and confirm the zoning and things like that,” Browne said. “There were a lot of options.

“It is a proposed development, and we are looking to get tenants in there sooner rather than later. And we would want to talk with anyone in the community that would have access to Class A tenants, corporate retail tenants. We are also looking for local businesses that may want to relocate to the new center.”

Browne said she expects Mattingly to quickly begin survey work and go through the zoning process to make sure what he wants to do is feasible. They are expecting to break ground in the fall.

For more information on the retail center, contact Browne at 502-640-2900.