Bro. Dewey Ray Rooks, 75, of Columbia, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Baptist Health Continue Care Hospital in Corbin.

He was born August 13, 1945 to the late Delmar and Flossie Burton Rooks and was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Rooks.

He was the pastor of the Lovedale Church in Adair County and shared his passion for Christ with many. He very much loved spending time with his wife and family and enjoyed porch sitting with his neighbors.

Survivors include his wife Margaret Sue Campbell Rooks of Columbia; four children Peggy Redmon (Archie), Daryl Rooks (Melissa), David Rooks (Melissa) and Darren Rooks (April) all of Columbia; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a sister Ruth McFarland of Columbia and two brothers, Leonard Rooks (Brenda) and Garry Rooks (Leanna) both of Edinburgh, IN.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Lovedale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 – 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro Gene Conover will be officiating and pallbearers will be Dylan Rooks, Aaron Rooks, Dustin Rooks, D. J. Rooks, Tanner Rooks and Preston Edwards.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.