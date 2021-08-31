District has highest Covid-19 rate since pandemic started

IMPORTANT – Due to the continued increase in positive cases it may be several days before you are contacted by the health department. If you’ve tested positive for COVID19 please isolate yourself immediately, do NOT wait on a call from the health department.

Please notify anyone you may have been in contact with so they can begin quarantine. Visit www.lcdhd.org for more specific COVID-19 guidance.

Report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Aug. 30, 2021:

We are now at the highest transmission rate for this virus that our region has seen during this pandemic, with more active cases now than at any other time. Of today’s 614 reported cases, 534 (87%) were unvaccinated and 199 of today’s cases (32%) were in individuals 18 years of age or younger. Please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Consider getting the vaccine if you are eligible and haven’t, and wear a mask when in indoor settings where there are large crowds.

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 13.45%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 4 new deaths since our last report. We have experienced a total of 510 deaths resulting in a 1.77% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.35% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.64% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 55 cases in the hospital. This is 2 less than what we reported in our last report. We have had a total of 1,467 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.11% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 20) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.52%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 16.67% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 28,736 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 13.76% of our total population has been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested. Of our total cases, 1% are reinfections, and 5.12% contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated (breakthrough cases). In the last week, 8.61% of our new cases were breakthrough cases.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 716 cases since our last report from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 73; Casey: 59; Clinton: 36; Cumberland: 17; Green: 48; McCreary: 93; Pulaski: 141; Russell: 66; Taylor: 137; and, Wayne: 46. In all, we have released 93.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 106 more than the new cases we added since our last report. This leaves us with 1,417 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 08/27/2021 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,524.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. Of our active cases, 23% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 614 since our last report. Our new cases (including suspect cases) are as follows: Adair: 44; Casey: 80; Clinton: 29; Cumberland: 11; Green: 21; McCreary: 88; Pulaski: 178; Russell: 65; Taylor: 69; and, Wayne: 29. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.00986. This means our total case count is projected to double every 70.64 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/30/2021 when we added 614 cases.

The deaths we report today include: a Pulaski County resident (unvaccinated) who was in the 60-69 year age group; a Casey County resident (unvaccinated) who was in the 40-49 year age group; a Taylor County resident (unvaccinated) who was in the 80-89 year age group; and a Pulaski County resident (unvaccinated) who was in the 50-59 year age group. We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.

Additionally, out of today’s 614 reported cases, 199 of them were in individuals age 18 or younger.

Again, we encourage our citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and very effective. Of our 14,667 new cases since the vaccine started becoming available, almost 94.88% were unvaccinated. Below are our area’s COVID-19 vaccination uptake rates compared to the state average.

State – 57.00%

Taylor – 48.65%

Pulaski – 45.09%

Russell – 42.17%

Green – 36.56%

Wayne – 35.35%

Adair – 34.56%

Cumberland – 33.59%

Casey – 31.67%

Clinton – 29.74%

McCreary – 28.22%