Disturbance at Local Business Leads to Meth Arrest

On Monday night, Jan. 30, the Columbia Police Department responded to a local business at Dohoney Trace off of Burkesville St. for a male subject causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the adult male who appeared under the influence and was taken into custody. Subject was also found to be in possession of Suboxone and suspected methampethamine.

James May, 35, of Campton, has been charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Officer Holly Necessary was the arresting officer. She was assisted on scene by Trent Williams and Sgt. Drew Conn.

Submitted by Adam Cravens PIO