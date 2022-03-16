Donald Hugh “Don” Yates, 82, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia.

He was born August 13, 1939, in Adair County, to the late Hugh and Dimple Reeves Yates. Don was a successful businessman, owning and operating Don Yates Drilling, a member of Columbia Baptist Church, had been attending Mt. Zion Community Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include: wife – Frieda Thompson Yates of Columbia; daughter – Donna Sue Yates of Columbia; son – Brent Allen Yates of Columbia; grandson – Waydon Tyler Yates of Lexington; brother – Bobby Yates of Columbia; sisters – Sue Yates Williams of Albany and Betty Yates Bitterling (Ross) of Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Dwan Hadley officiating

Burial in Reeves Family Cemetery with full military honors presented by V.F. W. Post 6097

Visitation after 10:00 a.m. Friday

Casket Bearers: Brent Yates, Waydon Yates, David Williams, John Williams, Bobby Yates, and Robbie Hancock.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements