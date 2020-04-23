Donald Lee Thrasher, 76, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. Born in Albany, KY he was the son of the late Glen and Delean Abston Thrasher and husband of the late Brenda Faye Bruton Thrasher.

Mr. Thrasher attended the Bearwallow United Methodist Church and was retired from the Adair County Board of Education Maintenance Department. He loved hunting, fishing and Corvette’s.

Survivors include two sons Glendell Thrasher (Bonnie) and Greg Thrasher (Tammy) both of Columbia; a grandson Jason Thrasher (Makayla) of Columbia; one great grandchild, four step-grandchildren and 8 step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Clara Barnes and Sue Cash.

Due to Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private graveside service on Saturday at the Haven Hill Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.