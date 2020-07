T.J. Health Columbia in conjunction with the American Red Cross will be hosting a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. at T.J. Health Columbia located at 901 Westlake Drive.

All donors will have their blood tested for COVID antibodies. You can sign up by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Appointments are encouraged.

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Help give the gift of life and register today.