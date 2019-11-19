Donation drive for animals held at City Hall

The Columbia City Hall will be accepting supplies for animals and will distribute them to the local animal shelter and Sugarfoot Farm Rescue this Christmas season.

Donations of dog and cat food, treats, blankets and other pet items will be accepted at City Hall from now until the week of Dec. 16, when the supplies will be distributed.

“We appreciate the support of the community in helping our animals,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

For further information, please contact Columbia City Hall at 270-384-2501.