Donnie Hughes, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital

He was born March 20, 1952, in Adair County, to the late Chester and Ruth Moore Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph, Leslie, Chester Jr., Kenny & Jimmy Hughes.

He professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Santa Fee Baptist Church, was employed at Gateway Press, Inc. for many years but had to retire early because of health reasons. He loved his Cardinals “Go Cards”

Survivors include:

His long- time companion – Faye Jones of Louisville

One son – Timothy Hughes of Louisville

One sister-in-law – Fern Hughes of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in the Lasley Cemetery.

For friends wanting to share in the celebration of Donnie’s life, the service was recorded and uploaded for viewing on our website. Also, for anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Mr. Hughes’ obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com