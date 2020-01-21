Donnie Keith Dyer, age 70 of Columbia, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at T.J. Health Columbia. Donnie was born on January 01, 1950 in Adair County, KY to the late Herman Dyer and Cassie Riley Dyer. He was a former employee of Gibson Lumber and Cox Interior and a former member of Breeding Fire Department. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Eva Mae Thrasher, Joyce Farlee, Martha York, William Dyer, Homer Dyer, Ralph Dyer, and Mervin Dyer.

Survivors Include:

Two Daughters- Angela Huff( and Shawn) and Vickie Karnes of Columbia, KY

Two Brothers- Roger Dyer(and Donna) of Breeding, KY and Larry Dyer(and Jane) of Burkesville, KY

Two Sisters- Nancy Groce(and Bruce) of Burkesville, KY and Sandra Spears of Breeding, KY

Five Grandchildren- Melissa Helm(and Pete), Brian McGill(and Brenna), Kylie Rayburn(and C.J. Hammons), Kendrick Rayburn, Jacob Allen Huff

Five Great Grandchildren- Riley Nevaeh Helm, Arabella Hammons, Jasper Lee McGill, London Grace Helm, Julian Hammons

The mother of his children- Carolyn Dyer of Columbia, KY

and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with Bro. Brian Fudge officiating. Burial in Burkesville Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com