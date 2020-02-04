Donnie Perry, 62, of Sparksville, KY and formerly of the Grab Community of Green County died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at T. J. Health Columbia. Born in Louisville, KY he was the son of the late Hayden and Delma Judd Perry.

Donnie graduated from Green County High School in 1976 and was a member of the 1975 Green County Regional Championship Football Team; he was also a graduate of Western Kentucky University majoring in Art. He retired from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and worked part time for Premier Integrity Solutions.

Donnie owned G.R.A.B. 1 Pottery and was a highly skilled Potter. He enjoyed football, fishing, going to the river and spending time with his family. The big laugh and a smile will be an everlasting memory of Donnie.

Survivors include his wife Cindy Walker Perry of Sparksville, KY; a son John Walker Perry of Calvary, KY; two brothers Danny Perry (Donna) and James Perry (Teresa) both of Louisville, KY; nieces and nephews Dennis, Darren, David, Wes, Dalton, Dakota, Paxton and Katie Perry and his special art teacher Myrtie Parsley.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Junior and Shirley Walker and a sister-in-law Marileen Perry.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue Saturday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Darrell Landis will be officiating and pallbearers will be Dennis Perry, Darren Perry, David Perry, Neal Davis, Lionel Stotts and David Eubank. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Arnett, Marshall Davis, Kerry “Pete” Judd, Lonnie Judd, Randy “Whitey” Davis, Ben Judd, Brian Ferguson, Tommy Price, Rick Davis, Chris Dial, Don Bault, Goose Parnell, Wes Perry and In Memory of Kevin Davis.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery or the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, donations can be left at the funeral home.