Dorothy Pennington, age 88 of Breeding, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home. Dorothy was born on January 26, 1933 in Cumberland County, to the late Walter and Mary Pierce Davidson. She was a former seamstress for several area sewing factories and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Perry Pennington, one sister Lou Willie Johnson; and two brothers, Rondal Davidson and Edgar “Bud” Davidson.

Survivors nclude: daughters – Mildred Lou Vibbert and her husband Raymond, and Susie Mae Wilson and her husband Steve, all of Breeding; sons – David Walter Pennington and his wife Jennie, Perry Elbert Pennington and his wife Loretta, both of Breeding, and Charles Edward Pennington and his wife Mackie Jo, of Columbia; one sister – Mary Jessie of Lebanon, two brothers – Leo Davidson and Jamie Davidson, both of Burkesville; six grandchildren – Christopher Pennington, April Wilson, Sarah Corley, David Houston Pennington, Jackie Vibbert, Earlene White, 15 great grandchildren; along with special great grandchild Makenlee Corley, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 01, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, with Bro. Howard Robertson officiating. Burial was in White Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Daniel Corley, Christopher Pennington, Houston Pennington, Logan Pennington, Jackie Vibbert, Jacob White, Jeffrey White, and Steve Wilson.

Honorary Pallbearers were: Jackie McClister, James Davidson, Raymond Vibbert, and Timmy Davidson.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.