Dr. Robert Byron Brashear, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Bonita Springs, FL. Bob was a beloved husband to Debra and loving father to Austin and Madison.

Alongside his wife, Bob had a long and fulfilling career as a respected Dentist in Columbia, KY. He proudly served his community and provided high quality care for 35 years, retiring in May 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Dr. Brashear chose cremation and details regarding a memorial service will be provided at a later date. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.