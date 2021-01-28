Dr. Scott Dillery named to the 2019-20 MSC All-Faculty Team

Lindsey Wilson College’s Dr. Scott Dillery has been named to the 2019-20 Mid-South Conference All-Faculty Team, conference officials announced on Wednesday.

Dillery, an associate professor of mathematics, is one of 12 faculty members named to the all-faculty team — one from each of the MSC full-member schools.“I enjoy working with student-athletes and have a great respect for balancing school and sport,” Dillery said. “I never expected an honor like this and was very surprised when it was announced.”“Dr. Dillery is a loyal supporter of Lindsey Wilson athletics and our student-athletes,” LWC athletics director Willis Pooler said. “His passion for teaching his students is one very important component that makes him deserving of this honor, but his commitment outside of the classroom to our student-athletes, in particular our swimming student-athletes, makes him an obvious choice for this award. I would like to congratulate Dr. Dillery and thank him for his service to our student-athletes.”Dillery has worked closely with the Lindsey Wilson swimming program from its inception. He not only attends Blue Raider home swim meets but consistently works the events as a volunteer.“Dr. Dillery has been one of our team’s largest and faithful supporters,” LWC swimming coach Alicia Kemnitz said. “His background as a competitive swimmer, triathlete, and former collegiate swim coach make him a perfect fan and team confidant.“Dr. Dilliery has repeatedly demonstrated a true passion for student-athletes here at LWC,” Kemnitz added. “He understands that at its core, athletic endeavors add to the overall mission of a liberal arts education and that athletic competition can live side by side with academia in a way that is mutually beneficial to our community and to the students we serve.

We are certainly grateful to Dr. Dillery and the energy he has brought not only to our specific program but to our collegiate athletic program as a whole.”Dillery came to Lindsey Wilson in 2003. He states in his bio that mathematical modeling and numerical analysis are the areas in mathematics that get most of my attention, although he would like to learn more about the interaction between math, music, and art. His goal in the classroom is to make mathematics more accessible to more people.“Dr. Dillery is a very deserving recipient of the MSC All-Faculty Team recognition,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Trish Parrish said. “He is a devoted fan of our swimming program and has been a long-time asset in our classrooms, where he teaches mathematics. I am delighted that he is being honored.”

Fittingly, Dillery was presented his MSC honor at Lindsey Wilson’s final home swimming meet on the season on Wednesday.