Drew Elizabeth Cross, stillborn daughter of Abe and Emily Murrell Cross passed away on May 7, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

In addition to her parents she is survived by a brother and sister Deacon and Delaney Cross; maternal grandparents Greg and Laura Holt Murrell of Columbia; paternal grandparents Dennis and Linda Cross of Perry, MI; aunts and uncles Anna Buckman (Thomas), Olivia Sanders (Tyler) and Matt Cross; several cousins and other family members also survive.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private graveside service on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Cross Family Cemetery. Bro. Terry White and Bro. John Davis will be officiating.