Drop box added at annex as additional option for property taxes payments

Oct. 9. 2020

From Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman:

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office has added a drop box in the front entrance of the Adair County Annex as an additional option for dropping off property taxes payments.

The drop box is located just inside the doors in the lobby of the building. The box is secure with a lock and will be checked routinely throughout the day to retrieve tax bills. No tax bills will be left overnight and the doors to the annex are secured at close of business.

We want to provide as many options as possible to our residents for their safety and health as well as the employees of our office and county employees throughout the building as we deal with COVID-19 in our community. We have currently purchased the software and are awaiting on the company to install it to begin taking credit cards. The option of paying online will be in the near future.

We would like to ask everyone to please mail in their property tax bill or utilize the drop box. If you want a receipt please Include a stamped self addressed envelope and we will mail one to you. Our staff is working hard daily and if you choose to bring in your tax bill we will be their to assist you, but please wear a mask when you enter building.

Help us stay healthy so we can be here to serve you.