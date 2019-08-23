Drug arrest on Tutt Street

On Friday afternoon, August 23, officers were on a call on Tutt Street when a male subject arrived near the scene and initiated contact with officers.

After speaking with the subject, officers gained consent to search his person, as well as his vehicle, at which point several grams of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located.

Tony Hadley, 40, of Columbia was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, a class C felony.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on the scene by Sergeant Junior Murphy.