Drug Trafficking Arrest in Walmart Parking Lot

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Columbia Police Department was dispatched to Columbia Walmart on Burkesville St. for a suspicious person call.

Upon arrival, officer approached the male subject and called him by name in the parking lot at which point the subject fled on foot through Walmart parking lot. The male subject was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and was found to possess paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Anthony Cook, 32, of Russell Springs has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and evading 1st degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine. Cook additionally had four outstanding warrants.

Officer Trevor Foster was the arresting officer. He was assisted by Officer Joey Keith and Sgt. Drew Conn.

Submitted by Officer Adam Cravens PIO