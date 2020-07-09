Dwight Coomer 65 of Columbia died Thursday, July 09, 2020 the T.J. Samson Community Hospital Glasgow, KY. He was born in Adair County he was the son of the late Arnold and Mary Christine Flatt Coomer.

Mr. Coomer is survived by his brother Doug Coomer (Jo Ann) of Mt.Washington, KY

and sisters Patsy Wilson (Bruce) of Columbia, KY and Carol Johnson (Stariett)

of Columbia, KY.

Survived by his longtime companion Tammy Burton of Columbia, KY.

nieces and nephews: Tammy Wilson, Chris Wilson, Jason Coomer, Rodney Coomer,

Stacey Coomer, Tina Johnson. Great nieces and nephews: Peyton Coomer, Gracie Wilson & Simon Wilson. Also survived by special friends Houston Hestand & Billy Jordan Burton.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings Betty Frances Coomer and

Charles Thomas Coomer.

Funeral service will be 1:00pm Friday July 10, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps- McQueary Funeral Home.With burial in the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00am until time for the service.

Bro. Bobby Neal will officiating and pallbearers will be Chris Wilson, Rodney Coomer, Jason Coomer, Houston Hestand, Billy Jordan Burton & Earl Conover.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Health at Work Guidelines.