Early morning traffic stop results in meth and resisting arrest charges

Adair County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Justin Cross Chief initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Mazda passenger car on Jamestown Street operated by Jonathon Dickson, 24, of Columbia.

During the traffic stop, it was found that Dickson was operating on a suspended license. During a roadside interview, circumstances started to lead Deputy Cross to believe there were illegal narcotics in vehicle.

At one point, Dickson grabbed a bag from the passenger area of car and tried to swallow it.

Deputies were able to pull him from the vehicle, keep him from swallowing the bag that contained methamphetamine and retrieve it, along with a handgun in his possession.

Dickson was arrested and lodged in Adair County Regional Jail on charges of operating on a suspended license; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence, which is a class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Deputy Justin Cross was assisted by Deputy Chandler Staten and officers with the Columbia Police Department.