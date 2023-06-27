Adair County Community Voice

EDA Calls Special Meeting for Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Columbia – Adair  County Economic Development Authority, Inc.
Agenda  ~  Board of Directors Meeting  ~  June 28, 2023

3:00 p.m. CT, 201 Burkesville Street, Columbia, KY
 
Presiding – Bobby Morrison, Chairman
Welcome, Call to Order, Determination of a Quorum, Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance  
Executive Session per KRS 61.810(g). Discussions between a public agency and a representative of a business entity and discussions concerning a specific proposal, if open discussions would jeopardize the siting, retention, expansion, or upgrading of the business.
Motion to Adjourn
 