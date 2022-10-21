Edith Russell Harmon, 80, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Summit Manor Nursing Home. She was born on February 14, 1942, in Adair County to the late Luther and Nannie Hayes Bennett Harvey.

Ms. Harmon attended Hadley Community Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Harmon of Columbia, KY; a son, Eugene Harmon of San Francisco, CA; and two siblings, Rosetta Burris (Tom) and Glen Harvey (Friend Diane Joseph) both of Columbia, KY.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the McClister Cemetery with Bro Elbert Hadley officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

