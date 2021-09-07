Edward Archie Claiborne, 85, of Columbia, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Grandview Nursing Home in Campbellsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Edith Hunter Claiborne.

Mr. Claiborne was of the Church of Christ faith and an Auto Body Repairman. He enjoyed antiques and collecting baseball cards.

Survivors include his son, Kevin Claiborne of Columbia; two grandsons Dylan and Dusty Claiborne, both of Columbia; five siblings, Billy Coe, Donald Ray White, Bessie Cape, Martha Smith and Marie Millner; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Freedom Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Carlie Riggs will be officiating.