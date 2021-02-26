Edward “Cotton” Burton, 82, of Columbia, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he is the son of the late John and Dorinda Bryant Burton.

Mr. Burton was retired from Arvin Industries in Franklin, Ind.

Survivors include five children Carolyn Burton of Atlanta, Ga., Elizabeth Harmon (Mike) of Edinburgh, Ind., David Burton of Columbia, Amanda Gaskins (Jim) of Nashville, Ind. and Victoria Herbet (Terry) of Indianapolis, Ind.; the mother of his children Doris Sneed Smith or Edinburgh, Ind.; two siblings Reba Tankersley of Edinburgh, Ind. and Coy Burton (Carolyn) of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Funeral services will be 2:30pm Monday, March 1, 2021 at Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh, Ind. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:30-2:30pm at Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.