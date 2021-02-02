Eldalene Henson Clouse (nee Burton) of Mason, Ohio, passed away peacefully January 29, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born May 1, 1934 in Sano, Kentucky to Otis and Millie (nee Thomas) Burton.

Faith and family were most important in Eldalene’s life. Over the years, she held many different roles at Living Waters Baptist Church in West Chester. She also enjoyed working in her garden often canning her delicious products. A Red’s fan, Eldalene often watched the games on TV. She will be forever cherished by all that knew her.

Eldalene was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Millie Burton; first husband, Lucien Cabbell Henson; daughter, Lisa Marie Henson Cox; 2 step-daughters; and sisters, Irene Jasper and Velma Cravens.

Eldalene is survived by her husband, Samuel G. Clouse; son, Steven L. (Kathleen M.) Henson; 4 step-daughters; grandchildren, Bradley S. Henson and Amanda Fletcher; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vileta Helton and Delphia Cravens; and many loving family members and friends.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Living Water Baptist Church, 7104 Shirley Drive, West Chester, Ohio 45069. The State of Ohio requires face masks/coverings and social distancing.

Burial will be in the Haven Hill Cemetery, Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements and announcements.