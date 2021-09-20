Eldon F. Burton, 61, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at Russell County Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born April 30, 1960, in Pontiac, Illinois, to the late Oliver and Ruby Reece Burton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Burton. Eldon was an Ordained Minister and a member of New Victory Baptist Church in Russell County, a retired truck driver and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Survivors include: wife – Cindy Hudson Burton of Russell Springs; seven sons – Craig (Ashley) Burton of Elizabethtown, Tyler Burton of Somerset, Ryan Bruner (Abby) of Grovetown, Georgia, Chase Burton, Bryant Burton, Adam Burton and Gage Jenkins, all of Russell Springs; daughter – Amanda Burton, and her significant other Justin Orcutt of Russell Springs; brothers – Oliver Dale (Sherry) Burton of Russell Springs, and Rodger (Carola) Burton of Germany; sisters – Sue (Jim) Wauford of Liberty, Lorene (Terry) Adams of Dwight, Illinois, Cyndi Haywood of Russell Springs; sister-in-law – Beverly Burton of Dunreith, Illinois; six grandchildren – Nevaeh Overstreet, Zayne & Zayden Robbins, Evie Burton, Collin & Corbin Bruner; and several other relatives and friends

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements