Eleanor Sieg

Eleanor Hanson Sieg, 84, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:55 P.M. at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset
She was born January 5, 1936, in Wilksboro, North Carolina, to the late Cager Roosevelt and Dorothy Olivia Brown Teague, a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a long-time Beautician and worked at Jamestown Marina for several years.
She was married to William Mark Hanson who preceded her in death and later Russell Sieg who also preceded her in death.
Survivors include:
Three sons – Mike (Gail) Hanson of Maryland, Mark (Kaye) Hanson of Columbia, Richard Hanson of Columbia
Two daughters – Janet (Barry) Wolfe of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Ann StClair of Columbia
Two brothers – Donald Teague of Maryland, Richard Teague of California
Four sisters – Ester Myers and Mable Johnson both of North Carolina, Dora Isom and
Inez Borgman of Maryland
Ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Private graveside services will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Maryland
Condolences may be sent to www.grissommartin.com
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements