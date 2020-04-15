Eleanor Sieg

Eleanor Hanson Sieg, 84, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:55 P.M. at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset

She was born January 5, 1936, in Wilksboro, North Carolina, to the late Cager Roosevelt and Dorothy Olivia Brown Teague, a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a long-time Beautician and worked at Jamestown Marina for several years.

She was married to William Mark Hanson who preceded her in death and later Russell Sieg who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include:

Three sons – Mike (Gail) Hanson of Maryland, Mark (Kaye) Hanson of Columbia, Richard Hanson of Columbia

Two daughters – Janet (Barry) Wolfe of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Ann StClair of Columbia

Two brothers – Donald Teague of Maryland, Richard Teague of California

Four sisters – Ester Myers and Mable Johnson both of North Carolina, Dora Isom and

Inez Borgman of Maryland

Ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Private graveside services will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Maryland

Condolences may be sent to www.grissommartin.com

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements