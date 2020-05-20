Election information from County Clerk Lisa Greer

The Adair County Clerk’s Office is closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Mail-in method of voting only applies to the June 23, 2020 Primary Election, which is pursuant to Executive Order 2020-296. As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to call the office 270-384-2801 or email Lisa.Greer@ky.gov

Common questions:

When is the last day to register to vote? Tuesday, May 26, at 4:00 p.m.

How can I register? Call our office at 270-384-2801 and we will help you, or go online at GoVoteKy.com.

Can I change my party and still be eligible to vote during the Primary Election Cycle? No, the deadline was December 31, 2019; however, you can change any time after June 23.

When will the secure online portal be available to request an absentee ballot? We are told May 22, 2020.

What is the address of Online Portal to request absentee ballot? GoVoteKy.com

Do I have to wear a mask to vote in person? In accordance with CDC guidelines, we are asking the voter (if possible) to wear a facial covering to protect the election officers, fellow voters and yourself. All election officers will have facial coverings.

Do I have to request a ballot or will it automatically be mailed? You will not be mailed a ballot unless you request a ballot to be mailed.

How can I request a mail-in ballot?

Phone: 270-384-2801

Email: lisa.greer@ky.gov

govoteky.com (tentative May 22, 2020)

What information do I need to request an absentee ballot?

Name

Date of Birth

Phone number

Address

What are the steps required after I request my ballot to be mailed?

You will be mailed an application, which has to be signed by you the voter that so your information and signature can be verified. An envelope will be included with postage to return application.

Once the application is returned, you will be mailed a ballot with instructions included and a postage paid envelope to mail the ballot.

Do I have to provide postage for returning ballots? No, postage is provided.

Can I personally pick up a ballot? Yes, call the office with instructions and dates.

Does my ballot have to be mailed back or can I drop it off?

Ballots can be dropped off in a secure ballot box located within the Adair County Clerk’s Office, 424 Public Square, Ste1, Columbia KY 42728. We are currently waiting on delivery of drop off ballot box that should be in place once we open back to the public on June 1, 2020.

What is the last date to request an absentee ballot to be mailed? Applications must be received and mailed by Monday, June 15, 2020.

If I want to vote in person?

One centralized location: Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

When can I vote in person if I choose not to vote by mail-in absentee ballot?

June 8 – 22

Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. CST to 4:00 p.m. CST

Saturday (June 13 and June 20) from 8:00 a.m. CST to 11:00 a.m. CST

If I choose not to request an absentee ballot to be mailed, can I vote in person before Election Day during the times available? Yes.

Will I be able to vote in person June 23 Election Day, if I choose not to vote by absentee ballot? Yes.

One centralized location: Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

Time: 6:00 a.m. CST to 6:00 p.m. CST

If I vote by absentee ballot is my signature verified? Yes, before the ballot is counted.

Will I be ask to confirm identity if voting in person? Yes, please have one of these out and ready:

Quickest way is by your driver’s license

Personal acquaintance with election officer

Social security card

Credit Card

Any ID card with picture and signature of voter

Any Kentucky State government issued ID card and

Any United States government issued ID card

NOTICE: DEADLINE DRAWING NEAR FOR CANDIDATES NEEDING TO FILE FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION

Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST is the filing deadline for any candidates that will be appearing on the November General Election.

Offices include: