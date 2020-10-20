Election poll worker test positive for COVID

Tuesday, Oct. 20

From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan:

Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer was notified this morning of an Election Poll Worker that has tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus. We have said from the beginning that we would be transparent and up front with the citizens of our community. This worker has NOT been in the building today and the building has been cleaned every morning before opening, every evening after we close, as well as during the day. Any workers who were in direct contact with this worker has been sent for testing and must have a negative test result before returning to work.

This is the reason we take the steps we do, to hopefully stop the spread to others if or when someone is exposed. Poll workers are wearing the KN95 mask and behind a plexiglass shield. Disinfecting spray and bleach water are used multiple times a day to sanitize and hand sanitizer is on sight for anyone to use.

Close contact to a positive person is considered to be within 6 ft for more than 15 minutes. If anyone was in close contact with a positive patient, you will be contacted by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.