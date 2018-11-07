Election Results Wait on Write In Counts

Official results are on hold as the county election board counts hundreds of write-in votes.

However, unofficial totals show that Adair County will have a new county judge executive, PVA and sheriff and Columbia will have a new mayor.

Gale Cowan beat incumbent Michael Lee Stephens by a strong lead of 600 plus votes for county judge executive. Josh Brockman will be the new sheriff, beating incumbent Harrison Moss by around 1800 votes.

Landon Edwards earned the job of PVA by defeating Scotty Neat by more than 1300 votes.

The mayor’s race concluded with Pam Hoots winning by 55 over incumbent Curtis Hardwick.

City council members will be Sharon Payne, Mark Harris, Craig Dean, Doc Ronald Rogers, Linda Waggener and June Parson. Payne was the top vote getter.

Numbers will be posted as soon as they become available.

Top city council vote getter Sharon Payne and incoming mayor Pam Hoots talk wtih officer Charles Greer.