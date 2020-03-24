Election updates

PRIMARY ELECTION

With the date for the Primary Election being moved forward to June 23, 2020, this also moved the deadline to register to vote, or make voter changes to Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST.

You can do this by the following:

Online: Elect.ky.gov

Call the Clerk’s Office 270-384-2801 and request a form to be mailed to you, form has to be mailed back into the Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST

Reminder: If you change your party after December 31, 2019 you will not be eligible to vote in the June Primary.

If you have a question about voting absentee in the June Primary please contact the Adair County Clerk’s Office, 270-384-2801

Respectfully submitted,

Lisa Greer, Adair County Clerk

NOVEMBER 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

PLEASE NOTE FILING DEADLINE for 2020 GENERAL FROM THE LAST OF AUGUST TO TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CST

To avoid any delays in the filing of candidate documents to attain ballot access required to file with the County Clerk, candidates should directly contact the county clerk in their county of residence for filing procedures and requirements.

Local races include: City Council, School Board District (SD2,SD4,SD5), Soil Conservation District Commission

Candidate filing deadline: is Tuesday, June 2, 2020 (please note this date has been changed from August to June) at 4:00 p.m. CST in the Office of Adair County Clerk, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

Candidates filing for City Council must complete the following documents; SBE 60A, KREF-001, and filing fee of $50

Candidates filing for School Board must complete the following documents; SBE 60A, KREF-001, PROVIDE TRANSCRIPT EVIDENCING COMPLETION OF THE TWELFTH GRADE OR RESULTS OF A TWELFTH GRADE EQUIVALENCY EXAMINATION, SBE/SOS/06, and a filing fee of $20

SBE/SOS/06, and a filing fee of $20 Candidates filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Commission must complete the following documents: Filing for SBE 60A, KREF-001, and filing fee of $20

Forms can be obtain by:

KY.GOV, elections, becoming a candidate, filing forms Contacting your County Clerk Lisa Greer Office, 270-384-2801