Elizabeth Ann Moore of Greensburg, daughter of the late Woodrow Moore and Dimple Hamlett Moore McFarland, was born on Tuesday, May 20, 1952 in Adair County, and departed this life on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was 68 years, 10 months, and 10 days of age.

She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Summer Shade United Methodist Church. She was retired and had worked as a teacher for the Metcalfe County School System, a line worker for the former Clark Casual Furniture, and an aide for Amedysis Home Health.

Survivors include three brothers and two sisters-in-law: John David and Linda Moore of Tennessee, Michael Lynn Moore of Greensburg, and Paul Douglas and Devita McFarland of Bowling Green; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Carol and Teddy Upchurch, Sharon and Larry Judd, all of Greensburg, and Marilyn Lewis of Campbellsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann Moore were held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Summer Shade Cemetery in Green County. Bro. Bill Davenport officiating.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Summer Shade Cemetery Fund, which can be made at the funeral home.

