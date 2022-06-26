Elkhorn man dies in accidental death

William Thomas Brown of Elkhorn passed away Friday at a residence in the 5400 block of Speck Ridge Road.

Adair County Sheriff’s deputies Derek Padgett and Chandler Staten responded to a call, 20 miles north of Columbia, for assistance for a man trapped under a car that had fallen on him.

A preliminary investigation determined Brown, 61, was at his home working on his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. It was determined Brown used a hydraulic bottle jack and a piece of wood to lift the vehicle off the ground.

After Brown got under the vehicle, the weight of the vehicle shifted causing the bottle jack to lean. The vehicle then fell pinning Brown underneath it. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Adair County Coroner Todd Akin, Adair County EMS, Knifley Volunteer Fire Department, and Campbellsville Taylor County EMS responded to assist at the scene.