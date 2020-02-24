Elkhorn man dies in single vehicle collision Friday night

On Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:19 p.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a single vehicle collision on Elkorn Road 15 miles north of Columbia.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Keith was dispatched along with additional emergency services to the collision.

Preliminary investigation shows that Ronald Woodrum, 67, was traveling north on Elkorn Road along with a 3-year-old child passenger.

Woodrum was operating a 2018 GMC Sierra truck when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway on the left side and struck a tree.

Woodrum was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 3-year-old child was airlifted to University of Louisville by helicopter.

Seatbelts where in use for both driver and passenger.

As of Sunday, the child has been released and is back home.

The investigation is being continued by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Joey Keith was assisted on scene by Chief Deputy Justin Cross.

Agencies responding where Knifley Fire Department, Columbia-Adair Volunteer Fire Department, Adair County EMS, Adair County Coroner’s Office and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.