EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR: What Not To Do

Picture of what not to do!!!

Tonight at 10:25 p.m. a call was received at Adair E911 Dispatch of a male on a roof of his vehicle in the water at the flooded Taylor Ford Road Bridge.

Adair EMS, Breeding Technical Rescue Team, Adair Search and Rescue, Columbia Adair Fire Department, Adair EM and Adair Sheriff Office responded.

The victim was removed from the vehicle and moved to safety without incident…

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN !!!

FLASH FLOOD WARNING, SATURDAY, FEB. 23, 2019

REPORT FROM 10:10 P.M

Reports of water over the roadway at Hwy 551 and Roley Bridge.

A lot of the issues have resolved but our major creeks / river are still on the rise with the continued runoff.

Below is the gauge on Russell Creek at Milltown, you can expect the water over the roadway if it is above 16.3’.

EARLIER REPORTS OF ROADS WITH WATER ISSUES: