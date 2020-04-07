Emma Smith Rodgers, 83, of Columbia, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at 10:30 P.M. at the Cumberland County Hospital.

She was born July 16, 1936 in Adair County to the late Bill & Florence Scott Wilson. She was the widow of Elby “Pig” Smith & L.C. Rodgers, and was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April Rooks. Emma was a member of Tarter’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter – Brenda Neat & her husband Ricky of Columbia

One Son – Donnie “Josh” Smith & his wife Debbie of Columbia

Four Grandchildren – Shelley Smith, Tiffany Smith, Eric Rooks & Isaac Neat

Several Great-Grandchildren also survive

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Tarter’s Chapel Cemetery.

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Mrs. Rodgers’ obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com