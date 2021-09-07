Ernestine York Cape, 79, of Columbia, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Russell County, KY on September 25, 1941 to the late Jessie Archie and Myrtle Lee Hammond York. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Cape.

Survivors include four children, Christine Patton (Terry) of Columbia, Tony Cape (Kim) of Jamestown, KY, Gary Cape (Lola) of Columbia, and Angela Melson (Richie) of Columbia; five grandchildren, Steven Cape, Ashley Burchett, Kelly Ginn, T. J. Cape and Jessica Cundiff; six great-grandchildren, Nathan Cape, Zakk Burchett, Ava Melson, Marlee Cape, Kassidy Ginn and Vada Cape; four brothers, Willie, Elvin, Bobby and Curtis York; a special friend, Linda Brown, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Mitchell Cape; a sister, Debbie Robertson; and four brothers, Glen, JB, Carlos and Elvis York.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Burchett Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Mike Helm will be officiating and pallbearers will be Steven Cape, TJ Cape, Nathan Cape, Zakk Burchett, Nathan Ginn, Tyler Cundiff and Davy Burchett.