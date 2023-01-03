Escaped Inmate Caught in Adair County

Adair County Sheriff’s Office locates Casey County escaped inmate.

Chasity Burton, the second of two females who escaped Casey County Detention Center on Dec. 1, 2022 has been arrested. The other female, Angela Mason, was arrested on Dec. 2.

Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch along with Deputies Josh Durbin and Derek Padgett located Burton after a search of a residence off Harris Road in eastern Adair County. She was taken into custody at 9:04 p.m. after she was located hiding in the residence.

Burton was transported to Casey County where she was turned over to the custody of the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges for escape are pending.