Escaped inmate recaptured Tuesday

Working on a tip as to where escaped inmate Christopher Dickson could be hiding, multiple units from the Columbia Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrived at a location on Miller Avenue in Columbia.

Officers attempted to call Dickson out with no response, and K9 Unit Matt was announced and prepared to enter the residence when Dickson verbally identified himself and was taken back into custody without incident.

Dickson is currently facing charges related to his escape from the Class D facility Sunday night, May 16, as well as new drug charges from his recapture