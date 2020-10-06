Eula Jane Corbin, 85, of Columbia died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she was the daughter of the late James Earl and Bessie Burton Corbin. Eula was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her brother Fred Corbin (Helen) of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews including her guardian Jerry Abner of Jamestown, KY.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six siblings William “Billy” Corbin, James Edd Corbin, Betty Gilbert, Mary Alice Harris, Velma Jewell Harris and Jerry “Plato” Corbin.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. Bro. Ralph Foster will be officiating.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.