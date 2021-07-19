Eva Ann Stone, daughter of Ron Stone and Paige Dunn, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Joseph East in Lexington.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by: sisters – twin, Genesis Renee Stone and Emma Grace Burton, paternal grandparents – Ronnie and Connie Stone of Columbia, maternal grandparents – Leslie Herald of Columbia, Denton and Betty Dunn of Casey County, maternal great-grandmother – Pam Gabbard of Buckhorn, aunts – Brittany Dunn, Emily Sneed and Amy Morgan, and uncles – Brandon Colwell, Kaleb Dunn and Cody Vest.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Columbia Cemetery.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements