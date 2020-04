Toward the end of flu season I saw where a teacher had students touch bread with different scenarios to show them the importance of washing hands. So we tried it. I came to school today and this is what I saw. It’s kind of timely given the Coronavirus and washing hands. I have included the control pic which has no mold. No one touched it. You can see we did-no hand washing, hand washing, after hand sanitizer, and also chrome books, calculators, etc.

Submitted by: Deb Waddell