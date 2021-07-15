Fair Association sets pageant schedule

The Adair County Fair Association has announced the lineup for this year’s pageant schedule for July 30-31 at the pavilion at the city park (next to the old fairgrounds) in Columbia.

The events will begin Friday, July 30 with the youngest contestants. The baby contests will begin at 6 p.m., including the following categories: Birth to 3-month-old girls, birth to 3-month-old boys, 4-to 6-month-old girls, 4-to 6-month-old boys, 7 months to 1-year-old girls, and 7 months to 1-year-old boys.

The final two categories in the baby division will be held at 7 p.m. with the 1-to 2-year-old girls and the 1- to 2-year-old boys.

The Tiny Tot division will held be at 7:30 p.m. That includes the 2-to 3-year-old girls and 2 to 3-year-old boys. The 3-to 4-year-old girls and 3-to 4-year-old boys will compete at 8 p.m. to close out the competition.

The Sunshine Pageant will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The Little Mr. and Miss Adair County pageant will be held at 11 a.m. and that category is open to 5-to 8-year-old boys and girls. The Miss Pre-Teen Adair County Fair, consisting of 9 -to12-year-old girls, will be held at noon.

The Miss Teen Adair County Fair will be held at 12:30 p.m. It will consist of 13-to 15-year-old girls, and the Miss Adair County Fair, for 16- to 21-year-olds, will close out the day at 1 p.m.

For applications and registration, send an email to gregthomas541@gmail.com

By Scott Wilson

scott@adairvoice.com