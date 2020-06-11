Family celebrates mother’s recovery from COVID-19

June 11, 2020

Many families have not had a COVID-19 case in their family yet, but of the few it has, it has changed them forever.

One person and her family that was directly affected was 89-year-old Eula Moss.

Moss is a resident at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor and spent one month and one day in the COVID-19 unit at their facility.

Moss only had mild symptoms at first, but when her daughter, Bonnie Powell, got the call saying her mother tested positive, she still worried.

“Knowing that it’s really hard on the elderly, her being 89 years old, when I got that call, I was pretty devastated. Your heart just sinks thinking, ‘this might be the end of my mother,’” said Powell.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. As far as Powell knows, Moss didn’t have a temperature the majority of her illness, had mild symptoms the entire time and despite getting pneumonia, eventually recovered.

“She barely had a fever, if at all, and that was amazing. She did get pneumonia toward the end of the time she was in there but she got over that fairly quickly, too. She came through it well and I’m very thankful for that,” said Powell.

Though she had mild symptoms throughout, Moss continually tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why she stayed in the unit as long as she did.

Powell shared about the exciting moment they found out her mother tested negative for COVID-19.

“The day that they called and she had her first negative, I was with two of my sisters and we were screaming and yelling and the nurse on the phone got tickled,” said Powell.

Powell said she hasn’t been able to communicate with Moss much but she seems to be her same self after COVID-19 and doesn’t seem to have any lingering effects.

Pre-COVID-19, Powell would visit her mother every day. Moss has Alzheimer’s Disease and Powell wonders what her mother was aware of.

“I was there every day and it made me wonder what her thoughts were on not being able to see anyone. She would say, ‘Won’t you come in?’ and I’d tell her ‘when this old virus that everybody’s got is all better and they let me come in, I’ll come in again,’” said Powell. “I don’t know that she ever realized that she had a virus or that there was a disease going around.”

Powell and her family have different perspectives post-COVID-19.

“It makes you not take everything for granted. It makes you appreciate your family and people around you because things can happen so quickly. You never know from one day to the next what life’s going to bring to you or your family,” said Powell. “I feel so badly for the ones who didn’t make it through. That’s heartbreaking, but at the same time, I’m thankful for the ones that did.”

