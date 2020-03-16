Family Resource Services Centers Stand Ready to Assist

The Family Resource Youth Services Centers (FRYSC’s) of Adair County Schools recognize that the unexpected school closure will have a great impact on families and our community. FRYSC’s work to connect schools, families and the community. We stand ready to assist as needed to link families with resources that will support them during this difficult time.

At this point, FRYSC staff will be working daily, Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 3:00, with a primary role of assisting with food delivery to students. This could change at any time with a new directive from district or state authorities.

If your family needs food delivery for your current school students, please contact Carol Roy at 270-384-2476.

Contact information for the FRYSC offices is:

ACPC- 270-384-9752

ACES – 270-384-9112

ACMS – 270-384-7617

ACHS – 270-384-6050