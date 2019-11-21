Family to bring homemade crafts to annual bazaar

The Adair County Extension Homemakers will ring in the Christmas season with their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can browse arts and crafts items, holiday décor and gifts, desserts, candies, jellies, relishes, breads, and more from the 20 different vendors signed up for this year’s bazaar.

One of those vendors is mother-daughter duo Pam Grant and Amanda Abbott.

The pair has been attending the Holiday Bazaar for around 15 years and although their crafts differ from each other, talent and creativity definitely run through the family.

Grant makes a wide variety of hand-sewn items such as rag dolls, stuffed animals, snowmen and Christmas ornaments, which are her personal favorite.

She also uses as many unique fabrics that she can get her hands on such as fake fur and old clothing.

Grant admits that she wasn’t aware of her talent until later in life and it has become a form of therapy for her.

“I do a lot of sewing with my hands. I have Parkinson’s disease so that helps my hands,” said Grant. “I’ve had three surgeries on my knee and I’m not able to walk very much, so I do a lot of crafts to keep my mind occupied.”

Abbott says her artistic abilities came from her mother, but instead she uses her skills in painting and baking.

She plans to bring painted ornaments, primitive wooden items, candies and cakes to the bazaar, and has also tried her hand at some jewelry pieces with the help of her daughter, Aliza.

Her two girls, Aliza and Mahaylie, also have some artistic talent and have grown up attending the bazaars with their mother and grandmother.

“My kids have always looked forward to it,” said Abbott. “Momma especially, she looks forward to it every year.”

There’s no doubt that memories with each other is why the family loves the bazaar, but Grant and Abbott both agree that seeing the community come together is what makes it special.

“I like meeting all the people,” said Grant. “You see people you’ve not seen for a long time.”

“There’s a lot of crafters here and everybody is different in their own way. I think it’s amazing that this little town can come together and support each other. Even though we make a lot of the same stuff, we’re still here to support each other and encourage each other.”

Abbott feels that it’s important for crafters to stick together for events like this in the days of Amazon prime and online shopping available at our fingertips.

“I think the arts and crafts is kind of dying out in a way because everything is made commercially. There’s so much creativity in our little town that I just think it’s awesome that we have people that come out and support us and we can support each other.”

By Anna Buckman

Assistant Editor

anna@adairvoice.com