Farm, home and garden expo is March 14

The Adair County Farm, Home and Garden Expo will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adair County Elementary School. Local businesses and organizations are invited to participate!

The show features numerous exhibitors including booths in agriculture services, outdoor products, arts and crafts related to the farm, home and/or garden, home improvement, remodeling products and much more. Hot dogs will be served for lunch and the Adair County Extension Homemakers will be providing desserts.

Due to the costs associated with the Farm, Home, and Garden Expo, vendors will be charged a $30 fee to participate in the Expo this year. Non-profit organizations or government entities who cannot afford the fee may receive an exemption upon request; however every attempt will be made to meet the requests of paying vendors first.

Vendors will be provided with an approximate 10×10 booth space. During the show, you will have the opportunity to showcase your business and market your products.

If your business or organization would like to participate in this year’s Expo, fill out the Booth Application and return it with payment to the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service. The deadline for Booth Applications is Feb. 28. Booth space is limited; first-come first-served to reserve booth space.

If you have any questions, please call the Adair County Extension Office at 270-384-2317.