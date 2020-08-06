FBI Louisville Now Leads Search for Crystal Rogers

August 6, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On July 5, 2015, Crystal Marie Rogers was reported missing by her mother. She had not been seen or heard from since the evening of July 3, 2015. The same day Crystal was reported missing, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire at mile marker 14 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Crystal’s keys, phone, and purse were still inside her red Chevrolet Impala. Sadly, while most families were enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations over that weekend, Crystal’s family was instead left wondering as to her whereabouts. While a missing person investigation has been ongoing for the last five years, Crystal’s family and the community of Bardstown, KY still seek answers.

Today, FBI Louisville announces it is now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case and is working with several federal, state, and local partners to include the Internal Revenue Service, the Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office (WDKY). By utilizing federal resources and expertise and by bringing a fresh perspective to the case, those responsible for Crystal’s disappearance will be brought to justice.

“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS, and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”

As part of this effort, this morning, more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers began executing nine federal search warrants and will be conducting more than fifty interviews in Bardstown, KY.

In addition, the FBI launched a website dedicated to sharing information regarding Crystal’s case. Visit www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com and review the information contained on the website. It will serve as the official source of information from law enforcement. The website allows the investigative team to refresh this investigation by creating a venue to share developing information, photos, and maps with the community. Communication from this site paired with the release of previously withheld, new, and unique details will lead us to the last piece of the puzzle.

“I ask that members of the community think back to July 3rd and 4th of 2015. For those individuals who have information about this incident but who have not yet spoken to law enforcement for whatever reason, please contact us. A hallmark of the FBI is we never give up. The FBI is committed to bringing those responsible to justice, but we are going to need the community’s assistance.” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown.

“The Kentucky State Police continue to work tirelessly to bring about a successful resolve to several cases in Nelson County” said Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “We have followed up on hundreds of tips from the public and logged thousands of investigative hours towards this endeavor. We will continue our efforts until justice is served and welcome the assistance of our federal partners.”

Please share the website with others in the community and on your social media accounts by encouraging them to visit www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com. A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Crystal.

The law enforcement community understands Bardstown is a small, tight-knit community. As such, we have discussed ways in which we can better facilitate an information exchange with the community as well as share some of our progress. By launching www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com, the FBI and our partners aim to do just that.

###